French rugby's Bernard Laporte found guilty in trial for influence peddling

Bernard Laporte, the head of the French Rugby Federation, got a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euro ($79,000) fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets, French media reported.
In the same verdict, the Paris criminal court also handed top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad an 18 months suspended prison sentence, AFP said. The court was not immediately available for comment.
Laporte was accused of undue influence in securing a role for his friend Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey. Both men denied any wrongdoing.
Le Parisien reported Laporte was found guilty of several offences including the illegal taking of interest, influence peddling, corruption and embezzlement.
He will be banned from holding any position in rugby for two years, the paper added.
World Rugby added in a statement that Laporte, who also holds the position of vice-chairman in the organisation, will no longer perform his duties until further notice.
“World Rugby notes the decision by ... Laporte to self-suspend from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect after his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters and pending his appeal,” they said.
Next year's Rugby World Cup will be held in France from September 8 to October 28.
• Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said they will hold meetings with stakeholders to discuss their sponsorship deal with Altrad.
NZR had announced a six-year partnership with Altrad in August last year, allowing the construction company's logo to appear on the front of the men's and women's team shirts, as well as those of the sevens and youth teams.
“We have been in discussions on the possibility of this outcome for some time,” NZR said in a statement to New Zealand media on Wednesday.
“With the verdict against Mr Altrad personally now having been handed down, we will be reconvening with representatives from the company immediately — as well as with our key stakeholders.” — Reuters
French rugby's Bernard Laporte found guilty in trial for influence peddling
Image: REUTERS
Bernard Laporte, the head of the French Rugby Federation, got a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euro ($79,000) fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets, French media reported.
In the same verdict, the Paris criminal court also handed top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad an 18 months suspended prison sentence, AFP said. The court was not immediately available for comment.
Laporte was accused of undue influence in securing a role for his friend Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey. Both men denied any wrongdoing.
Le Parisien reported Laporte was found guilty of several offences including the illegal taking of interest, influence peddling, corruption and embezzlement.
He will be banned from holding any position in rugby for two years, the paper added.
World Rugby added in a statement that Laporte, who also holds the position of vice-chairman in the organisation, will no longer perform his duties until further notice.
“World Rugby notes the decision by ... Laporte to self-suspend from all positions held within its governance structures with immediate effect after his conviction by the French court in relation to domestic matters and pending his appeal,” they said.
Next year's Rugby World Cup will be held in France from September 8 to October 28.
• Meanwhile, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said they will hold meetings with stakeholders to discuss their sponsorship deal with Altrad.
NZR had announced a six-year partnership with Altrad in August last year, allowing the construction company's logo to appear on the front of the men's and women's team shirts, as well as those of the sevens and youth teams.
“We have been in discussions on the possibility of this outcome for some time,” NZR said in a statement to New Zealand media on Wednesday.
“With the verdict against Mr Altrad personally now having been handed down, we will be reconvening with representatives from the company immediately — as well as with our key stakeholders.” — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer