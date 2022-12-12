Samoa crowned Cape Town Sevens champs, Blitzboks miss bronze

Samoa were crowned HSBC Cape Town Sevens champions on Sunday as they defeated New Zealand 12-7 in torrential rain and slippery underfoot conditions in the final.

Coach Brian Lima’s men completed the job at Cape Town Stadium having earlier stunned the Blitzboks.

Samoa, who came into the Cape Town leg seeded eighth, made a mockery of their low ranking as they claimed the title in difficult playing conditions. After losing to the Blitzboks in the Dubai quarterfinals, the Pacific islanders displayed an enviable resilient spirit to bounce back from earlier adversity and claim the silverware in the cup format.

Earlier in the evening, the Blitzboks brought the curtain down on their home campaign in disappointing fashion with a 14-22 loss to the USA, who claimed the bronze medal.

Blitzboks supporters, who came out hoping to witness the men in green and gold win their first home tournament since 2015, were left disappointed. It was not to be as the Blitzboks saved their worst performances for the final two matches.