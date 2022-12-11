Defence key against Samoa, says Ngcobo

Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo has stressed that a solid defence mechanism needs to be implemented when his side face Samoa in the Cape Town Sevens semifinals on Sunday (3.46pm).
SA made three out of three in Pool A on Saturday after defeating Great Britain 21-14 in the quarterfinals to set up the showdown with Samoa.
Earlier on the day, the Blitzboks beat Fiji 17-7 and France 26-7.
Ngcobo had to reshuffle the team against the British side, resting some of his key players while still assessing Muller du Plessis, who left the field against France limping.
He admitted the team has a lot to work to do adding that defence would be key.
“I am extremely joyful for the boys, it wasn't pretty but we took our chances and used them well. We got the job done, most importantly — we spoke about the belief and preparations putting those together — we kept on believing in our processes and got the job done,” said Ngcobo.
“We are not there yet, people are still scoring against us and that is not nice, so we are looking for a better defence system. We will get it right and as time goes by, we average between one and two tries against us, that is not good but we will get it right.
“Muller has a bit of a niggle and our doctors are assessing him if he will be fit for the next match, we will see and decide in the morning.”
He said they are not thinking about the final yet but rather taking one match at a time.
