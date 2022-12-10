Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi has applauded the team's effort in getting off to a flyer on day two of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday by beating Fiji 17-7 but stressed much work has to be done.
Sandile Ngcobo's charges were playing their second match of the campaign after a triumph over Canada on Friday.
The home side scored three tries courtesy of Shilton van Wyk, Muller du Plessis and JC Pretorius, while Ricardo Duartee missed two conversions out of three.
“We really had a good start last night and again it wasn't the perfect game that we've been looking for, same as this morning coming to this Fiji side it wasn't perfect,” Soyizwapi said.
“But the attitude and the energy the boys put out there was world-class,” said Soyizwapi.
“It's always a big rivalry between us and Fiji, we always knew they were going to bring war, not just a battle but I think we handled that intensity very well even though we started in slow mode.”
SA will later on Saturday face France in the last match of Pool A.
“We look into improving our game against them, we know they have a strong side. We will now use the off time to watch the videos from the two matches to see where we can fix it and then take it from there,” Soyizwapi said.
“Our defence system really looked after us this morning against Fiji, and I think it's just the small areas within the system that we can get right.
“I think every player that puts this jersey on they are always keen to put their hands, it's a special honour to represent the Springboks Sevens — so I think as that jersey goes through your head the pride and passion come through.”
Soyizwapi believes Blitzboks are on track
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
