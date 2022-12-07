“It is the nature of what we all signed up for. Unlike an office job in the middle of Johannesburg or Sandton, we win or lose every Saturday and that is pressure we need to deal with.
Being awol has consequences, but our focus is on Nkosi's health: Bulls CEO Rathbone
As Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi takes baby steps to get back on his feet, the Blue Bulls have refrained from commenting on the consequences he will face for going awol for three weeks.
“He is an employee of the company and being absent without leave for three weeks does have consequences,” said Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone.
“But again, I think at this stage we are missing the point if our concern is whether he is going to have a contract at the Bulls or not. We have a player who is struggling with mental health issues and going through a really rough patch, and that should be our concern.
“How do we get him back on his feet again so he can stand up and become that superstar rugby player we all know he is? Sbu does have a complicated family environment, which I really don’t want to comment any further on, but any mental health issue or any problem you have, you want to be helped.”
After a long heart-to-heart with Nkosi on Monday, Rathbone said he got the impression the 2019 World Cup-winner is determined to return to the field.
“I got the sense Sbu really wants to get back on his feet and be helped. At this stage his dad is assisting him at his safe space, where he is a son to a father and not Sbu Nkosi the rugby player.
“That is the healing element in his life and we must respect that, but obviously going forward professional help will be needed too. I looked the man in the eye and I could see he was hurting, and that’s my reality.”
Rathbone said Nkosi’s situation must serve as a wake-up call for sporting codes to take mental health seriously.
“It’s a reality check ... we need to review what we are doing and possibly ramp it up. It is national assets who are going through a tough time. We need to find support structures that will make a real difference.
