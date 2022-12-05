A notable returnee was former Springbok flank Jaco Kriel, who bolstered the Lions’ back-row. Kriel made his first URC appearance of the season after a long injury layoff and dovetailed well with Emmanuel Tshituka, who has emerged from brother Vincent’s shadow. Emmanuel scored the Lions’ second try off the back of a scrum.
Lions show their teeth against Scarlets
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
The Lions secured back-to-back home victories and entrenched themselves in the top five of the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a 32-15 win over the Scarlets at Ellis Park.
On a sweltering day in the Big Smoke, the Lions were full of fire and brimstone. After seeing off another Welsh team, the Dragons, last Sunday for their maiden home win of the season, the Lions made it a clean sweep of victories for the South African franchises this weekend, with the Sharks, Bulls and Stormers also doing the business.
The Scarlets, who came into the clash second-from-bottom in the URC and with one win from eight matches, hardly fired a shot in the first half and were undone by penalties conceded, coupled with a misfiring set-piece and ineffective kicking game.
The Lions signalled their attacking intent early on and five minutes after flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse slotted the opening penalty, Rabz Maxwane scored a scintillating try in the 11th minute. The winger left three defenders standing with an inside-outside step and a devastating turn of pace, having being set up by Marius Louw with a deft pass.
A notable returnee was former Springbok flank Jaco Kriel, who bolstered the Lions’ back-row. Kriel made his first URC appearance of the season after a long injury layoff and dovetailed well with Emmanuel Tshituka, who has emerged from brother Vincent’s shadow. Emmanuel scored the Lions’ second try off the back of a scrum.
The Scarlets replied with a try from Dan Davis, who broke off a well-set driving maul after sustained attack in the red zone but the home team took an 18-5 halftime lead.
Both teams started with 14 men in the second half after yellow cards for Sango Xamlashe and Sam Costellow. In a more cagey affair in the second 40, the Lions notched up their third try courtesy of Kriel from a well-executed line-out move only for the Scarlets to hit back through winger Tom Rogers, who took advantage of an overlap.
In the last 10 minutes Hendrikse was yellow-carded for cynically slapping the ball away. However, the Lions kept their cool and delighted those fans who braved the scorching afternoon heat, with man of the match Tshituka registering a brace of tries. A last-minute five-pointer from Sam Lousi couldn’t take the gloss off a bonus-point win.
The Lions play the Dragons next on Saturday in their first EPCR Challenge Cup fixture.
Scorers
Lions — Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Emmanuel Tshituka (2), Jaco Kriel. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2), Zander du Plessis. Penalties: Hendrikse (2)
Scarlets — Tries: Dan Davies, Tom Rogers, Sam Lousi.
