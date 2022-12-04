×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Stormers must play more games in Bay, says Dobson

Coach impressed with passionate reception from rugby fans at Gqeberha stadium

Premium
By George Byron - 04 December 2022

Until Gqeberha gets a top-level professional team of its own to support, the Stormers should play more United Rugby Championship matches in the metro, coach John Dobson said.

Though Dobson was not entirely happy with his team’s second-half performance when they beat the Dragons 34-26, he gave the passionate 14,000 Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium crowd a big thumbs-up...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...

Most Read