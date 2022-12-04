Stormers must play more games in Bay, says Dobson
Coach impressed with passionate reception from rugby fans at Gqeberha stadium
Premium
By George Byron - 04 December 2022
Until Gqeberha gets a top-level professional team of its own to support, the Stormers should play more United Rugby Championship matches in the metro, coach John Dobson said.
Though Dobson was not entirely happy with his team’s second-half performance when they beat the Dragons 34-26, he gave the passionate 14,000 Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium crowd a big thumbs-up...
Stormers must play more games in Bay, says Dobson
Coach impressed with passionate reception from rugby fans at Gqeberha stadium
Until Gqeberha gets a top-level professional team of its own to support, the Stormers should play more United Rugby Championship matches in the metro, coach John Dobson said.
Though Dobson was not entirely happy with his team’s second-half performance when they beat the Dragons 34-26, he gave the passionate 14,000 Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium crowd a big thumbs-up...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer