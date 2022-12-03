Stormers slay Dragons in Gqeberha

Gqeberha proved to be a happy hunting ground for Cape Town’s Stormers when they slayed the Welsh Dragons 34-26 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The stadium was awash with Stormers' flags and the lively 15,000 crowd embraced the Cape visitors who were playing their first United Rugby Championship match in the metro.
It was decided to switch the game to the NMB Stadium because of preparations for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens to be held at the DHL Stadium on December 9, 10 and 11.
Four first-half tries allowed the rampant Stormers to open a commanding 28-7 halftime lead.
With flyhalf Manie Libbok keeping the Stormers on the front foot, the Cape side were set on their way to victory with maul tries from loose forward Junior Pokomela and hooker Joseph Dweba.
Dazzling running by the Stormers' backs splintered the Dragons' defence with centre Ruhan Nel and Libbok crossing for tries to propel their side into a runaway 28-0 lead.
The first points for the Dragons were registered when wing Jordan Williams scored an intercept try on the stroke of halftime.
After the break, the Dragons started strongly with prop Aki Sejuli scoring a try in the 46th minute to narrow the deficit.
Two penalties from Libbok allowed the Stormers to open up a 34-12 advantage.
At the end, the Dragons hit back with well-worked tries from Hanrahan and Josh Reynolds to keep alive their feint hopes of pulling the game out of the fire.
Ahead of the clash Stormers head coach John Dobson said the game against a resurgent Dragons outfit had been a must-win one for his team.
The champions arrived in the Bay with their tails up after thumping another Welsh outfit, the Scarlets, in Cape Town in their previous match.
Saturday’s win is a boost for the Stormers before they embark on their quest for glory in the Champions Cup with a tough game against Clermont in France on December 10.
Scorers:
Stormers 34: Tries: Junior Pokomela, Joseph Dweba, Ruhan Nel, Manie Libbok. Conversions: Manie Libbok (3), Clayton Blommetjies. Penalties: Manie Libbok (2).
Dragons 26: Tries: Jordan Williams, Aki Sejuli, JJ Hanrahan, Josh Reynolds. Conversions: JJ Hanrahan (3).
HeraldLIVE
Stormers slay Dragons in Gqeberha
Image: Steve Haag Sports/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix
Gqeberha proved to be a happy hunting ground for Cape Town’s Stormers when they slayed the Welsh Dragons 34-26 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The stadium was awash with Stormers' flags and the lively 15,000 crowd embraced the Cape visitors who were playing their first United Rugby Championship match in the metro.
It was decided to switch the game to the NMB Stadium because of preparations for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens to be held at the DHL Stadium on December 9, 10 and 11.
Four first-half tries allowed the rampant Stormers to open a commanding 28-7 halftime lead.
With flyhalf Manie Libbok keeping the Stormers on the front foot, the Cape side were set on their way to victory with maul tries from loose forward Junior Pokomela and hooker Joseph Dweba.
Dazzling running by the Stormers' backs splintered the Dragons' defence with centre Ruhan Nel and Libbok crossing for tries to propel their side into a runaway 28-0 lead.
The first points for the Dragons were registered when wing Jordan Williams scored an intercept try on the stroke of halftime.
After the break, the Dragons started strongly with prop Aki Sejuli scoring a try in the 46th minute to narrow the deficit.
Two penalties from Libbok allowed the Stormers to open up a 34-12 advantage.
At the end, the Dragons hit back with well-worked tries from Hanrahan and Josh Reynolds to keep alive their feint hopes of pulling the game out of the fire.
Ahead of the clash Stormers head coach John Dobson said the game against a resurgent Dragons outfit had been a must-win one for his team.
The champions arrived in the Bay with their tails up after thumping another Welsh outfit, the Scarlets, in Cape Town in their previous match.
Saturday’s win is a boost for the Stormers before they embark on their quest for glory in the Champions Cup with a tough game against Clermont in France on December 10.
Scorers:
Stormers 34: Tries: Junior Pokomela, Joseph Dweba, Ruhan Nel, Manie Libbok. Conversions: Manie Libbok (3), Clayton Blommetjies. Penalties: Manie Libbok (2).
Dragons 26: Tries: Jordan Williams, Aki Sejuli, JJ Hanrahan, Josh Reynolds. Conversions: JJ Hanrahan (3).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer