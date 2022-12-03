The Blue Bulls have made an impassioned plea to anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of troubled Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi to contact Sunnyside police station in Pretoria or the club.
On Saturday afternoon, the Blue Bulls Company (BBC) confirmed that Nkosi has been absent without leave (Awol) for the past three weeks and his last known contact with any executive, management or playing squad member was on November 11.
“After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn police station (which was subsequently transferred to Sunnyside police station), in Pretoria on Thursday November 17,” the club said.
“This resulted from the grave worry and concern of everyone at Loftus as well as the need for the expert assistance of the South African Police Service. We appreciate both the public and media interest in the matter, as we all share the same concerns about the player’s safety.
Bulls appeal for information that might lead to tracing Awol player Nkosi
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“However, we ask that you understand that we cannot make any further comments on the matter as it now sits with the South African Police Service. Anyone with further information about the whereabouts or information that may assist the police in discharging their responsibility, please contact the Sunnyside police station on +27 12 422 3600 or contact Crime Stop on +27 8600 10111. You may also email info@bluebull.co.za with any information that may assist.”
Nkosi has history of recent misdemeanours and was released from the Bulls United Championship (URC) tour of Europe in October after he broke team protocols by missing a meeting.
Last year, he was in the headlines for the wrong reasons after he missed a Springbok training camp and a Test match against Wales after he reportedly failed to renew his passport.
