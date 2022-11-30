×

Rugby

Dweba ready to take fight to Dragons in Bay, says coach

Stormers hooker beginning to fire on all cylinders

30 November 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Passionate Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba has a golden opportunity to prove he is regaining top form and firing on all cylinders when he confronts the Dragons in Gqeberha on Saturday, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani says.

Dweba gave positive signs he is building up a head of steam with a solid all-round display when the Stormers beat the Scarlets in a United Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town last week...

