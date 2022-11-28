De Klerk executed a neat backflip to land on his feet. Grinning, he then applauded as Gardner reversed the penalty to South Africa, and Hill was left looking decidedly sheepish from the episode.
The Boks also had the last laugh on the final scoreline, completing their year-end European tour on a high with a 27-13 win.
WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images
When the Springboks’ World Cup winner Faf de Klerk is not parading his South African flag Speedo he is a world-class scrumhalf who also finds time to embarrass huge England forwards.
As the Boks’ powerful forwards were laying a platform for their backs to scythe through the hosts at Twickenham on Saturday, big lock Jonny Hill allowed his frustration to show.
With the score at 17-6 to South Africa in the 47th minute, referee Angus Gardner awarded a penalty to England at a ruck, but Hill dragged De Klerk off by his jersey after the whistle and attempted to fling the Bok.
De Klerk executed a neat backflip to land on his feet. Grinning, he then applauded as Gardner reversed the penalty to South Africa, and Hill was left looking decidedly sheepish from the episode.
The Boks also had the last laugh on the final scoreline, completing their year-end European tour on a high with a 27-13 win.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer