Progress face newcomers East Rand United in opener

Defending EC Super 14 champions Progress will face newcomers East Rand United from Benoni in their opening game of the enlarged club rugby tournament on January 21.
The organisers have released the first-round fixtures for the 16-team event but have not yet decided which sides will enjoy home-ground advantage.
The two groups have been decided for the competition, which kicks off on January 21 and runs for 10 weeks, with the grand final on March 25.
Progress, Park, Gardens, Kruisfontein United, Ncerha Leopards, Old Selbornians, Moonlight and East Rand United (Benoni) will contest Group A.
In Group B, EL Police, Swallows, Young Leopards, Ntlaza Lions, Harlequins, Jeffreys Bay, Kirkwood and Crusaders (George) will battle it out for supremacy.
Progress have proved to be unbeatable in the Eastern Cape in recent seasons and it will be fascinating to see how they measure up against newcomers ER United.
If the game is played at Kariega’s Central Field, it is sure to attract a capacity crowd to cheer the champions.
Unstoppable Progress will be bidding for a remarkable hat-trick of titles when the expanded championship gets under way.
Apart from their success in the Super 14, the dominant Kariega side were crowned EPRU Grand Challenge champions in 2022 when they beat the NMU Madibaz in a pulsating final.
Another interesting matchup on the opening day will see defeated Super 14 finalists Harlequins clash with a strong EP Police outfit.
Park will be hoping to carry Gqeberha’s flag high when they face the powerhouse Buffalo City outfit on the opening day of the competition.
The 16 teams will be split into two groups of eight and each side will play seven matches — either four home and three away, or vice versa.
The top four in each group progress to the quarterfinals in week eight (March 11), followed by the semifinals (March 18).
There are also ongoing discussions with the SABC to once again televise select matches every weekend.
East Rand United were recognised as one of the top 16 clubs in the country in 2019 before Covid-19 halted their upward trajectory.
Crusaders were unbeaten in almost 30 matches in 2022 and in October successfully defended their South Western Districts Premier League title.
The Southern Cape team’s pedigree will add an extra layer of quality to the tournament, while they will have added incentive to perform in what will be their 20th anniversary season.
Tournament director, David Dobela, said the tournament’s expansion was proof of its growing national profile and reputation as one of the most prestigious club competitions in SA.
“We are once again very proud to be able to unify the entire Eastern Cape rugby community in a competition that will be played across the length and breadth of our province,” he said.
“The 2022 Super 14 was watched by millions on SABC and thousands of fans packed stadiums around the Eastern Cape.”
Progress will be joined by fellow EP-affiliated clubs Harlequins, Park, Jeffreys Bay, Kruisfontein, Gardens and wild cards Kirkwood.
The seven clubs representing Border Rugby Union have also been confirmed.
Reigning Border champions East London Police will be joined by Ncera Leopards, 2022 semi-finalists Swallows and Old Selbornians, Young Leopards, Ntlaza Lions and wild card Moonlight.
The opening fixtures (venues still to be decided):
Group A: Moonlight v Kruisfontein United, East Rand United (Benoni) v Progress, Ncerha Leopards v Gardens, Old Selbornians v Park.
Group B: Jeffreys Bay v Swallows, Ntlaza Lions v Young Leopards, Kirkwood v Crusaders (George), Harlequins v EL Police.
Progress face newcomers East Rand United in opener
Unstoppable Kariega side aiming for hat-trick of titles
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Image: EUGENE COETZEE/ THE HERALD
