Rugby

Rising star Roos ready to rumble against England

It’s playing in the deep end, but it’s a great opportunity, says Stormers No 8

24 November 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

After being thrown into the deep end, it will be a case of sink or swim for rising star Evan Roos when he starts for the Springboks against England at Twickenham on Saturday.

A battle of gladiatorial proportions is expected when the Boks bid to end their four-match European adventure on a high with a win against their old foes (kickoff 7.30pm SA time)...

