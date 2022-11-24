Rassie will be there in spirit

The ghost of SA’s controversial director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will loom over Twickenham on Saturday even though he has been banned from being inside the stadium when the Springboks face England.
World Rugby has slapped Erasmus with a ban on all match-day activities for two games as a result of recent social media posts, which means his seat will be empty at Twickenham.
As has been the case before this season, Erasmus became the focus of attention when the Boks hosted a lively press conference to name their team to face England.
At one point the moderator said it was a team announcement meeting and not a Rassie Erasmus press conference and asked journalists to get to the rugby stuff.
Before the interjection, Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber said all the facts about the latest Erasmus incident were not out there.
“From our side, we’re focused on rugby,” he said.
“I guess there will be many questions about Rassie’s ban.
“For me, as a coach, I can’t go into things like that. I focus more on the rugby itself.
“For us, we’re a tight-knit unit. Everyone knows exactly what’s going on.
“We’re open and transparent.
“As a result, we, as a team, are fully aware of the facts.
“It’s disappointing for us when there are only certain facts getting out in the public domain.
“Of course, we fully understand why people form the opinions they have because that’s the only information at their disposal.
They don’t know all the facts.
“If all the facts were out there, people would form a different opinion.
“I’m not pointing fingers at anybody. I don’t want to get involved in this.
“As a group, we know all the facts. Unfortunately, things went a certain way.
“But we're focused on the rugby and preparing our best to win a Test match against England.
“There’s a lot of confidentiality involved in these types of issues.
“We’re not allowed to talk about this, especially in the media.
“I’m not the first coach and won’t be the last to say that it’s tough. We can’t discuss [referees].
“It is what it is.
“We know the facts. We’ve shared everything within the group, but only a part of it will come out in the public domain.
“We know what happens within our camp.
“We can’t control narratives or other people’s opinions of us.
“We know who we are and how tight we are as a group.
“During the week Rassie is with us as per normal. It’s just that he is banned from match days.
“So the role and responsibilities that he fulfils on match days we just absorb within us like we did for a year [after the earlier ban].
Nienaber was asked if he supported Erasmus putting videos out on social media so people could understand what was going on in the game.
The meeting moderator stepped in again to tell Nienaber not to answer that question.
At a press briefing before his banning Erasmus defended his tweets, urging Twitter users to hit the block button should they not want to follow him.
After the Boks’ loss to France in Marseille, Erasmus fired off a series of tweets accompanied by videos highlighting refereeing incidents.
“When I tweet, I don’t do it for people who don’t want to follow me,” Erasmus said.
“I am trying to inform the SA fans who support us about things that happen on the field that we have to work hard on.
“Everybody takes it to the referees and I did not once mention a referee.
“We owe it to our supporters to explain.
“The people who do not want this must block it.
“I don’t tag anyone on it and I don’t expect people to listen.”
HeraldLIVE
Rassie will be there in spirit
Questions still abound after Erasmus banned from two matches, including England Test, for making remarks on Twitter
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Image: DAVID ROGERS/GETTY IMAGES
The ghost of SA’s controversial director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will loom over Twickenham on Saturday even though he has been banned from being inside the stadium when the Springboks face England.
World Rugby has slapped Erasmus with a ban on all match-day activities for two games as a result of recent social media posts, which means his seat will be empty at Twickenham.
As has been the case before this season, Erasmus became the focus of attention when the Boks hosted a lively press conference to name their team to face England.
At one point the moderator said it was a team announcement meeting and not a Rassie Erasmus press conference and asked journalists to get to the rugby stuff.
Before the interjection, Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber said all the facts about the latest Erasmus incident were not out there.
“From our side, we’re focused on rugby,” he said.
“I guess there will be many questions about Rassie’s ban.
“For me, as a coach, I can’t go into things like that. I focus more on the rugby itself.
“For us, we’re a tight-knit unit. Everyone knows exactly what’s going on.
“We’re open and transparent.
“As a result, we, as a team, are fully aware of the facts.
“It’s disappointing for us when there are only certain facts getting out in the public domain.
“Of course, we fully understand why people form the opinions they have because that’s the only information at their disposal.
They don’t know all the facts.
“If all the facts were out there, people would form a different opinion.
“I’m not pointing fingers at anybody. I don’t want to get involved in this.
“As a group, we know all the facts. Unfortunately, things went a certain way.
“But we're focused on the rugby and preparing our best to win a Test match against England.
“There’s a lot of confidentiality involved in these types of issues.
“We’re not allowed to talk about this, especially in the media.
“I’m not the first coach and won’t be the last to say that it’s tough. We can’t discuss [referees].
“It is what it is.
“We know the facts. We’ve shared everything within the group, but only a part of it will come out in the public domain.
“We know what happens within our camp.
“We can’t control narratives or other people’s opinions of us.
“We know who we are and how tight we are as a group.
“During the week Rassie is with us as per normal. It’s just that he is banned from match days.
“So the role and responsibilities that he fulfils on match days we just absorb within us like we did for a year [after the earlier ban].
Nienaber was asked if he supported Erasmus putting videos out on social media so people could understand what was going on in the game.
The meeting moderator stepped in again to tell Nienaber not to answer that question.
At a press briefing before his banning Erasmus defended his tweets, urging Twitter users to hit the block button should they not want to follow him.
After the Boks’ loss to France in Marseille, Erasmus fired off a series of tweets accompanied by videos highlighting refereeing incidents.
“When I tweet, I don’t do it for people who don’t want to follow me,” Erasmus said.
“I am trying to inform the SA fans who support us about things that happen on the field that we have to work hard on.
“Everybody takes it to the referees and I did not once mention a referee.
“We owe it to our supporters to explain.
“The people who do not want this must block it.
“I don’t tag anyone on it and I don’t expect people to listen.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer