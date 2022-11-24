Boks a tough nut to crack — Itoje
England must give it their all at Twickenham on Saturday, says powerful forward
Imposing England forward Maro Itoje says his team must unlock their full potential and produce a full 80-performance when they lock horns with the Springboks on Saturday.
After snatching a thrilling draw against New Zealand in their last outing, anticipation has reached fever pitch before the showdown at London’s Twickenham Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm SA time)...
Boks a tough nut to crack — Itoje
England must give it their all at Twickenham on Saturday, says powerful forward
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Imposing England forward Maro Itoje says his team must unlock their full potential and produce a full 80-performance when they lock horns with the Springboks on Saturday.
After snatching a thrilling draw against New Zealand in their last outing, anticipation has reached fever pitch before the showdown at London’s Twickenham Stadium (kickoff 7.30pm SA time)...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer