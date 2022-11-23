Mapimpi gearing up to turn Twickenham into hunting ground

Try predator Makazole Mapimpi will be gunning to turn Twickenham’s lush green grass into a hunting ground for the Springboks when they face England on Saturday.
After missing last week’s try fest against Italy, Mapimpi’s appetite for five-pointers will be heightened ahead of the Boks’ mouth-watering season finale in London (kickoff 7.30pm SA time).
One of the top finishers in world rugby, Mapimpi will be fired up to add to his impressive tally of 22 Test tries in front of a sellout 82,000 crowd.
Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber has made six changes to his starting team, with Jesse Kriel (centre), Mapimpi (wing), Evan Roos (No 8) and Eben Etzebeth (lock) back in the mix.
Damian de Allende moves from outside centre to inside centre where he partners with Kriel, and Kurt-Lee Arendse will start at right wing after playing on the left in Genoa.
“With this Test falling outside the international Test window, we knew we would have to make changes to the team,” Nienaber said.
“But we are pleased with the depth we have built in the wider squad in the last few months, and it is paying off for us this week.
“Every player in this squad has played Test rugby, and most of them have received game time at this level thanks to our selection plan throughout the season and the SA ‘A’ games against Munster and Bristol.
“We are very excited to see what this group of players will do against a quality England side given the mix of talented young players who have been putting up their hands and the experienced guys who have come a long way with us over the last few years.
“As with all competitions we can only select a limited number of players, so we have had to be creative with balancing building player combinations and giving the young players a chance to show us what they can do at top Test level and this game gives us a golden opportunity to do so.
“It doesn’t get bigger than playing against England at a packed Twickenham in the last Test of the season for a player, and one can sense the excitement among the players about this occasion.”
Nienaber expects a sustained onslaught from England, who snatched a 25-25 draw against New Zealand last week.
“England will enter this match with the same mindset as us — to finish the season on a high note after a tough November campaign, and to build momentum with an eye on the World Cup,” he said.
“So, we are expecting them to throw everything they have at us.
“They are a well-balanced team with a strong pack of forwards and exciting backs, and they are well coached, so we know it is going to be an epic encounter.
“We lost against them by one point in our last two matches at Twickenham and the last time we beat them in London was in 2014, so we have to be accurate in all areas of our game, effective in our execution, and we need to convert our chances into points.”
Springbok team: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marco van Staden, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Jaden Hendrikse, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Canan Moodie.
