Boks will feature for Stormers in Gqeberha, says Dobson

Though their workload will be carefully managed, some Springboks will feature for the Stormers when they face the Dragons in Gqeberha on December 3, coach John Dobson says.
A big crowd is expected at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to watch the United Rugby Championship champions face a strong Welsh side (kickoff 2pm).
The Cape franchise switched their game to the NMB Stadium because of preparations for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens to be held at the DHL Stadium on December 9, 10 and 11.
The Boks play the final match of their overseas tour against England on Saturday before the players head home to resume playing in the URC.
Stormers members of the Bok squad who could come into consideration for selection in Gqeberha are backs Manie Libbok and Damian Willemse, loose forwards Evan Roos and Deon Fourie, locks Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie and props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe.
It is not known whether Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be available after suffering a tibia injury while playing for SA A against the Bristol Bears on Thursday last week.
“The Springboks will be back from their overseas tour and some of them will be playing in Gqeberha,” Dobson said.
“We just have to manage their load in view of the fact we go to play Clermont Auvergne in France on December 10 in the Champions League.”
After a break for the international window, the Stormers resume their challenge for URC honours with a game against the Scarlets in Cape Town on Friday before travelling to Gqeberha.
“We can’t want to play in Gqeberha and we had a sense when we came and played a friendly against the Sharks at Grey High earlier this year that there is an appetite for rugby in the region.
“To play in Gqeberha will be special and we feel like it will be like playing at home and it may be something we want to repeat.
“We do want the people to come out and support the Stormers.
“We remember when the Southern Kings played in Super Rugby and the crowds in Gqeberha were massive.”
The absence of Libbok and Willemse, and with Feinberg-Mngomezulu doubtful, could open the door for Kade Wolhuter to make his first URC appearance for the Stormers against the Scarlets on Friday.
The Stormers have also recruited Jean-Luc du Plessis, who has returned to the Western Cape after a stint in Japan.
“Sacha is going for a scan and we are waiting to hear back about his injury,” Stormers assistant coach Norman Laker said.
“We do have Kade Wolhuter, who has been training with us, and we have also brought back Jean-Luc du Plessis.
“I think we have enough experience and talent at 10 to fill Manie’s shoes.
“We are just as confident in the guys that we have available.
“We have been working with them for the last couple of years.
“These are guys who have put up their hands in training and have some games under the belt.
“It will be nice to see what they are capable of and what they bring to the team.”
Tickets, starting at R60, are already on sale at Ticketpro outlets for the Gqeberha showdown.
