They were equally disgruntled at the pair's omission from World Rugby's team of the year.
Am, centre partner Damian de Allende and hooker Malcolm Marx did, however, crack the nod for the team made up of players deemed to be the best in their positions over the last year.
Bryan Habana who played 124 Tests for South Africa, scoring 67 tries from 2004-16, won the international rugby players' special merit award. His contributions to the game include scoring a record-equalling 15 tries that helped the Springboks win their second Rugby World Cup in 2007.
Off the field, Habana has worked with the international and South African rugby players’ association My Players.
South Africa's Tappe Henning, who has been integral to refereeing and its development across both the professional and amateur forms of the game for more than 20 years, walked off with the referee's award.
A Test ref between 1995-2005, Henning has made telling contributions in Scotland and South Africa as a manager in competitions like Super Rugby and the United Rugby Championship.
Full list of World Rugby's winners
Women’s 15s Player of the Year: Ruahei Demant (New Zealand)
Men’s 15s Player of the Year: Josh van der Flier (Ireland)
Coach of the Year: Wayne Smith (New Zealand Women’s 15s)
Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ange Capuozzo (Italy)
Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ruby Tui (New Zealand)
Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Terry Kennedy (Ireland)
World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Charlotte Caslick (Australia)
World Rugby Referee Award: Tappe Henning (South Africa)
Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service: Dr Farah Palmer (New Zealand)
International Rugby Players Special Merit Award: Bryan Habana (South Africa)
International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year: Rodrigo Fernandez (Chile, v USA on July 9)
International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year: Abby Dow (England, v Canada on November 5)
Boks’ best miss out at World Rugby awards
Bryan Habana and Tappe Henning recognised at ceremony
Sports reporter
Image: John Berry/Getty Images
World Rugby's annual awards ceremony has left South Africans with a bitter taste in the mouth.
Many were incredulous that lock Eben Etzebeth and tighthead prop Frans Malherbe weren't recognised among the game's top achievers when the awards were presented in Monaco. Some are even suggesting the voting process should be altered.
World Rugby said “nine of the winners were selected by star-studded World Rugby Awards panels, while the rugby family had the opportunity to cast their votes for the International Rugby Players Men’s and Women’s Try of the Year categories on World Rugby social platforms”.
Ireland’s Josh van der Flier and New Zealand’s Ruahei Demant were named World Rugby Men’s and Women’s 15s Player of the Year 2022 at a ceremony under the high patronage of Princess Charlene of Monaco.
Van der Flier became the third Irish winner of the men's award after Keith Wood (2001) and Johnny Sexton (2018). He received the award ahead of Lukhanyo Am (South Africa), Antoine Dupont (France) and Johnny Sexton (Ireland).
Am was unfortunate not to give further rise to his stock after an injury in August brought an abrupt halt to his season.
Van der Flier was one of Ireland's standout players as they cemented their place at the top of the world rankings over the past year. The flank also flew out of the blocks in the inaugural United Rugby Championship for long-time club Leinster.
Demant, New Zealand's co-captain, helped them surge to World Cup success on home soil, emulating the men's team of 2011.
She received the award ahead of teammate Portia Woodman, Canada captain Sophie de Goede, England flanker Alex Matthews and France scrumhalf Laure Sansus.
South Africans were left perplexed that Etzebeth and Malherbe's toil in the Bok tight five was not recognised in nominations for the Men's award.
They were equally disgruntled at the pair's omission from World Rugby's team of the year.
Am, centre partner Damian de Allende and hooker Malcolm Marx did, however, crack the nod for the team made up of players deemed to be the best in their positions over the last year.
Bryan Habana who played 124 Tests for South Africa, scoring 67 tries from 2004-16, won the international rugby players' special merit award. His contributions to the game include scoring a record-equalling 15 tries that helped the Springboks win their second Rugby World Cup in 2007.
Off the field, Habana has worked with the international and South African rugby players’ association My Players.
South Africa's Tappe Henning, who has been integral to refereeing and its development across both the professional and amateur forms of the game for more than 20 years, walked off with the referee's award.
A Test ref between 1995-2005, Henning has made telling contributions in Scotland and South Africa as a manager in competitions like Super Rugby and the United Rugby Championship.
Full list of World Rugby's winners
Women’s 15s Player of the Year: Ruahei Demant (New Zealand)
Men’s 15s Player of the Year: Josh van der Flier (Ireland)
Coach of the Year: Wayne Smith (New Zealand Women’s 15s)
Men’s Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ange Capuozzo (Italy)
Women’s Breakthrough Player of the Year: Ruby Tui (New Zealand)
Men’s Sevens Player of the Year: Terry Kennedy (Ireland)
World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year: Charlotte Caslick (Australia)
World Rugby Referee Award: Tappe Henning (South Africa)
Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service: Dr Farah Palmer (New Zealand)
International Rugby Players Special Merit Award: Bryan Habana (South Africa)
International Rugby Players Men’s Try of the Year: Rodrigo Fernandez (Chile, v USA on July 9)
International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year: Abby Dow (England, v Canada on November 5)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer