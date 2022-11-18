×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Crowley will ask Italians to die in battle against Boks

SA anxious to get back on winning track in Genoa on Saturday

Premium
18 November 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

If Italian coach Kieran Crowley follows his usual prematch build-up for his team’s clash with the Springboks, he will ask his players to die for their country on Saturday.

Crowley made the call before the Azzurri beat Australia last week and a similar war cry can be expected when the Italians go into battle against the Boks in Genoa (3pm)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DHL Stormers Vodacom United Rugby Championship trophy tour
NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist

Most Read