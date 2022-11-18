Boks have made solid plans to sink Azzurri, says Libbok
SA under pressure to deliver against Italy after losing first two games on European tour
The Springboks have put solid plans in place to sink an adventurous Italian side, who are expected to play an expansive ball-in-hand game in Genoa on Saturday, replacement flyhalf Manie Libbok says.
Libbok, who won his first Bok cap when he came off the bench against France last week, has been named among the replacements for Saturday’s showdown against the Azzurri (3pm SA time)...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
