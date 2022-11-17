World Rugby have slapped SA Rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus with a ban on all match day activities for two matches as a result of recent social media posts.
World Rugby reviewed the recent social media posts by Erasmus relating to match officiating in the Autumn Nations Series.
“Match officials are the backbone of the sport and without them, there is no game,” a World Rugby statement read.
“World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport.
“The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game.
“In addition, under the Match Officials Communication Framework, national teams have the ability to enter into a confidential feedback process, which is critical for success in a high-performance environment.
“The success of these communications relies on direct and honest feedback which is delivered and received in a confidential way.
“In line with the Framework, World Rugby has the ability to impose a sanction where a breach has occurred.
“Having considered the matter World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus and accordingly he may not take part in any match day activity in relation to the two upcoming Test matches that SA have against Italy on November 19, 2022 and England on November 26, 2022.
“The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials.” — World Rugby
Erasmus handed two-match ban for recent tweets
