Rugby

Boks take tour losses squarely on the chin, Rassie says

Tough encounter ahead against resurgent I(taly

17 November 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Success-hungry South Africans hate losing but when it happens the Springboks always take it squarely on the chin, SA’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus says.

Despite defeats against Ireland and France, Erasmus says there is still light at the end of the tunnel for the Springboks ahead of next year’s World Cup...

Most Read