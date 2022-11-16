Boks must pitch up with right mindset, says Davids
SA assistant coach expects competitive game against Italians
Italian rugby is on an upward curve and the Springboks must pitch up with the right mindset if they want to win against the Azzurri on Saturday, SA assistant coach Deon Davids says.
Narrow losses to Ireland and France have upped the stakes for the Boks as they look to get back on the winning track at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa (3pm kickoff SA time)...
Boks must pitch up with right mindset, says Davids
SA assistant coach expects competitive game against Italians
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Italian rugby is on an upward curve and the Springboks must pitch up with the right mindset if they want to win against the Azzurri on Saturday, SA assistant coach Deon Davids says.
Narrow losses to Ireland and France have upped the stakes for the Boks as they look to get back on the winning track at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa (3pm kickoff SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer