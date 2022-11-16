Am, Mabenge on shortlist for World Rugby Awards

Springboks centre Lukhanyo Am and Springbok Women wing Nomawethu Mabenge have been shortlisted in the nominations for the annual World Rugby Awards.
The nominations were announced on World Rugby’s social media channels, and the winners will be announced on Sunday evening.
Am was named as one of the nominees for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year in partnership with Mastercard, while Mabenge was nominated in the category for International Rugby Players Women’s Try of the Year for her score in the first Test against Spain in Potchefstroom on August 19.
Along with Am, the other nominees in the Men’s 15s Player of the Year category are last year’s winner, Antoine Dupont of France, and the Ireland duo of Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier.
Sylvia Blunt (New Zealand), Abby Dow (England), Emily Chancellor (Australia) and Linda Djougang (Ireland) were nominated for Women’s Try of the Year with Mabenge, who scored five tries in seven Tests this year, including SA’s first five-pointer against France in their Rugby World Cup opener.
“On behalf of SA Rugby and SA’s passionate rugby fans, we would like to congratulate Lukhanyo and Nomawethu for their nominations this year,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.
“Only the best of the best are nominated for World Rugby Awards and to be part of these selected groups is a superb achievement — we are very proud of them.
“Lukhanyo was in superb form for the Springboks before an unfortunate injury cut short his season, and he has cemented his place in our backline over the last few seasons, growing in confidence and playing better every year.
“For her part, Nomawethu has developed into a brilliant wing who knows her way to the try line, scoring five tries this season, but the try against Spain stood out as it was a wonderful team effort, finished by one of our speedsters.”
Fans can vote for their favourite try of the year by visiting www.world.rugby until Thursday.
Sunday’s awards ceremony is being staged in Monaco and will be streamed live on the World Rugby website, with exclusive content posted on the @WorldRugby social media channels. — SA Rugby Communications
Image: ANTON GEYSER/GALLO IMAGES
