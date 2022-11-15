×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Two narrow defeats in a row don’t define Boks — Willemse

Premium
15 November 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Narrow successive defeats to Ireland and France don’t define the Springboks, who will work hard in preparation for their next assignment against Italy in Genoa on Saturday, Damian Willemse says.

The SA flyhalf said the Boks were gutted by their narrow 30-26 defeat by France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille and were determined to bounce back against the Azzurri (kickoff 3pm SA time)...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting

Most Read