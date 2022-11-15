Two narrow defeats in a row don’t define Boks — Willemse
Narrow successive defeats to Ireland and France don’t define the Springboks, who will work hard in preparation for their next assignment against Italy in Genoa on Saturday, Damian Willemse says.
The SA flyhalf said the Boks were gutted by their narrow 30-26 defeat by France at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille and were determined to bounce back against the Azzurri (kickoff 3pm SA time)...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
