Stormers seek successful Gqeberha ‘home’ URC debut
Cape franchise hoping for big crowd at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
If the Stormers’ first “home” United Rugby Championship (URC) game in Gqeberha against the Dragons is successful, the Cape franchise will consider the Nelson Mandela Stadium as an option in the future.
The Cape franchise switched their game to the NMB Stadium on December 3 (kickoff 2pm) because of preparations for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens to be held at the DHL Stadium on December 9, 10 and 11...
Stormers seek successful Gqeberha ‘home’ URC debut
Cape franchise hoping for big crowd at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
If the Stormers’ first “home” United Rugby Championship (URC) game in Gqeberha against the Dragons is successful, the Cape franchise will consider the Nelson Mandela Stadium as an option in the future.
The Cape franchise switched their game to the NMB Stadium on December 3 (kickoff 2pm) because of preparations for the HSBC Cape Town Sevens to be held at the DHL Stadium on December 9, 10 and 11...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer