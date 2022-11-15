Rising star Sacha gets chance to impress against Bristol
By George Byron - 15 November 2022
Rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has a golden opportunity to stake a say for an elevation to the Springbok Test side when he plays for SA “A” against the Bristol Bears on Thursday.
The highly rated Feinberg-Mngomezulu is one of five changes coach Mzwandile Stick has made to his starting line-up from the side that went down to Munster in Cork last week...
