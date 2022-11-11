Boks to use clash against France to gaze into the distance

The last time they played France there was in 2002 when they were thumped 30-10 by the hosts.
That match was also played a year out from the RWC but there are few similarities between Rudolf Straeuli's stragglers and the contemporary Boks.
The defending world champions are in a far better space.
They are far further down the road in squad development and formulating battles that suit their personnel.
For this match, however, they do run the risk of allowing their immediate focus to drift.
The RWC certainly has its allure but the Boks will be better served to linger longer in the moment.
They are, after all, up against a team that has won their last 11 games.
The match will mark a significant milestone for referee Wayne Barnes who will set a new world record 101 Tests when he blows the whistle for kick-off at Stade Vélodrome.
He is equal with Nigel Owens but will take ownership of the record on Saturday.
Barnes has racked up a formidable body of work but the match that will forever be associated with him, and has made him popular in France apart from his ability to speak the local language, was his handling their RWC quarterfinal win over the All Blacks in 2007.
Boks fans will hope he won't blow time on their team's seven match unbeaten run against France.
Teams
France - Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille.
Substitutes: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert.
South Africa - Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Damian Willemse, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Marvin Orie, Kwagga Smith; Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok, Makazole Mapimpi.
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Kick-off: 10pm
