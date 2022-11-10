SA A must stick to their guns against Munster — Goosen
First 20 minutes will be tight, says flyhalf
A star-studded SA A side featuring several Springbok World Cup hopefuls must stay in the fight if they want to subdue Irish powerhouses, Munster, on Thursday, SA flyhalf Johan Goosen says.
The regional Irish side will be gunning to topple a strong SA side that includes 14 capped Springboks in front of a sold-out 45,000 crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (kickoff 9.30pm SA time)...
SA A must stick to their guns against Munster — Goosen
First 20 minutes will be tight, says flyhalf
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
A star-studded SA A side featuring several Springbok World Cup hopefuls must stay in the fight if they want to subdue Irish powerhouses, Munster, on Thursday, SA flyhalf Johan Goosen says.
The regional Irish side will be gunning to topple a strong SA side that includes 14 capped Springboks in front of a sold-out 45,000 crowd at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork (kickoff 9.30pm SA time)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer