‘Late Marseille kickoff time won’t faze Boks’
We will just adjust our pre-match schedule, says Kriel
An unusually late kickoff time of 9pm in Marseille (10pm SA time) won’t get the nerves jangling or put the Springboks off their stride when they face France on Saturday, SA centre Jesse Kriel says.
A detailed pre-match programme has been worked out for the players that will ensure the Boks are ready to rumble in front of a sell-out crowd of 67,000 at the Mediterranean port city come kickoff...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
