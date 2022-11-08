Boks working socks off to improve kicking, says Nienaber
Team determined to overcome Achilles heel ahead of tough French showdown
By George Byron - 08 November 2022
After a jittery goal-kicking display against Ireland, the Springboks have been working flat out to improve ahead of a crunch showdown against France in Marseille on Saturday, coach Jacques Nienaber said.
Uncapped Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok has been promoted into the matchday squad to provide cover from the bench and he will also offer extra goal-kicking insurance at the Stade Velodrome (kickoff 10pm SA time)..
