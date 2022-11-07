Hurt Blitzboks rue missed opportunities in Hong Kong
Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo said missed opportunities contributed hugely to the disappointing performance of the Blitzboks at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens and that lessons learnt at the tournament will be addressed.
The Boks conceded two late tries against Argentina for 19-12 defeat in their fifth place semifinal making for a disappointing end to a tournament where they only managed one win from five matches.
Ngcobo acknowledged the squad did not play to their best and said it hurt that they missed the opportunities created during their five matches with defeats against Fiji and Argentina on the final day contributing to a disappointing outing.
“It was missed opportunities and that hurt, as we worked hard to create those, only to not capitalise on them,” the new Sevens coach, who has replaced long-time boss Neil Powell and was marking his first official outing in Hong Kong, said.
“It is our first tournament together and the players might not be on top of their roles and responsibilities yet but that is something we can work on and improve. We just did not finish games off.”
Ngcobo said South Africa will be better for the experience and admitted that it was not the ideal start to his coaching tenure.
“We need to take a hard look at ourselves, players and management, admit our mistakes and make sure we rectify them,” he said.
“We need to do the basics first and then we can express ourselves and show our individual brilliance. This is the level we want to compete at, and then to not perform hurts. We will be better after this.”
Blitzboks forward Impi Visser said the team did not use their lifeline of getting into the quarterfinals, where they were beaten by Fiji.
“Normally, if you lose two pool games, you are out of the knockouts but we got lucky yesterday [on Saturday] when some results went our way,” Visser said.
“So to not make use of that opportunity today is very disappointing. It is not a nice feeling to end the tournament like this.”
The next tournament is the Dubai Sevens on December 1 to 3.