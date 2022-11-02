Fearless Irish will be at full throttle against Boks, says Farrell
Ireland will go at full throttle and be fearless when they face world champions SA in a blockbuster Autumn Nations Series showdown in Dublin on Saturday, coach Andy Farrell says.
Ireland are the No 1 ranked team in the world and Farrell wants his side to use that status as weapon when they face the Boks in front of 52,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium...
Fearless Irish will be at full throttle against Boks, says Farrell
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Ireland will go at full throttle and be fearless when they face world champions SA in a blockbuster Autumn Nations Series showdown in Dublin on Saturday, coach Andy Farrell says.
Ireland are the No 1 ranked team in the world and Farrell wants his side to use that status as weapon when they face the Boks in front of 52,000 fans at the Aviva Stadium...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer