Rugby

Bok coaches excited about ‘next prodigy’ Sacha

Erasmus, Nienaber sing 20-year-old’s praises ahead of World Cup

Premium
01 November 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

New kid on the block Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is not a “bang broek” (scary pants) and has been given glowing endorsements by the Springbok management hierarchy after his inclusion in the SA squad to tour Europe.

SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, and head coach, Jacques Nienaber, sang the 20-year-old’s praises ahead of the 2023 World Cup in France...

