Live wire Stormers backs crack Bok nod
Libbok, Feinberg-Mngomezulu called up for European tour, lock Jenkins back in mix
Exciting Stormers backs Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have been included in the Springbok squad for their tour of Europe, which kicks off against Ireland in Dublin on November 5.
The former Junior Springboks earned their call-ups thanks to their impressive displays for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship...
Live wire Stormers backs crack Bok nod
Libbok, Feinberg-Mngomezulu called up for European tour, lock Jenkins back in mix
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
Exciting Stormers backs Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu have been included in the Springbok squad for their tour of Europe, which kicks off against Ireland in Dublin on November 5.
The former Junior Springboks earned their call-ups thanks to their impressive displays for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer