×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Lions itching to claw Stormers

Team gaining in self-belief, determined to excel at Ellis Park, pivot Lombard says

Premium
27 October 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The Lions are gaining in self-belief and are planning to put their best foot forward when they host the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday, flyhalf Gianni Lombard says.

After the disappointment of having last week’s home match against the Glasgow Warriors postponed because of a bug which spread through opposition ranks, the Lions are itching to get their claws into the Stormers...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read