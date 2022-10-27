Big challenge for Stormers against Lions, says Dobson
The Stormers are not expecting any charity away from home when they face a dangerous Lions outfit in what is expected to be a brutal dogfight at Ellis Park on Saturday, coach John Dobson says.
In their last outing in the United Rugby Championship, the defending champions went down 30-24 against Cardiff in Wales and Dobson says his team have pressed the reset button..
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
