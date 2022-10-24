×

Rugby

Elephants sign six players for Currie Cup campaign

24 October 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP have begun preparing for their new Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign by signing six players who helped them reach the 2022 final against the Griffons.

All the Elephants players’ contracts expired at the end of June and many faced an uncertain future after EP failed to win promotion to the Carling Currie Cup Premier Division...

