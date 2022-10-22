“The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the game and will provide an update in due course,” the Sharks said.
Two URC fixtures postponed after players fall ill with gastroenteritis
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Two highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship (URC) games have been postponed due to players falling ill in two camps.
Those games are between the Sharks and Ulster and the Lions and Glasgow Warriors which were both scheduled for Saturday in Johannesburg and Durban.
The Sharks were billed to host the Irish side at the Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6.15pm) while the Lions were due to entertain the Scottish side at Ellis Park Stadium in Joburg at 4.05pm.
Ulster and the Warriors have reported multiple gastroenteritis cases in their camps and are unable to field a full playing squad.
“The league will now move to examine potential dates to reschedule the game and will provide an update in due course,” the Sharks said.
“In order to ensure a duty of care towards the players involved and given the medical advice received from key stakeholders, the United Rugby Championship has made the decision to postpone the fixtures,” the Lions said.
While it’s not clear how the players got gastro, a common denominator is that both sides have been in Durban recently.
The Warriors played the Sharks in the coastal city last weekend while Ulster have been preparing for this weekend’s match in Durban.
