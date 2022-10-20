×

Rugby

Willemse front-runner for flyhalf berth in Dublin

20 October 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

With Handré Pollard sidelined by a knee injury, it is expected versatile Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf for the Springboks when they face Ireland in Dublin on November 5.

In a blow for the Boks, Pollard limped off on his debut for his new English club Leicester Tigers two weeks ago and he has undergone a knee operation...

