Willemse front-runner for flyhalf berth in Dublin
With Handré Pollard sidelined by a knee injury, it is expected versatile Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf for the Springboks when they face Ireland in Dublin on November 5.
In a blow for the Boks, Pollard limped off on his debut for his new English club Leicester Tigers two weeks ago and he has undergone a knee operation...
Willemse front-runner for flyhalf berth in Dublin
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
With Handré Pollard sidelined by a knee injury, it is expected versatile Damian Willemse will start at flyhalf for the Springboks when they face Ireland in Dublin on November 5.
In a blow for the Boks, Pollard limped off on his debut for his new English club Leicester Tigers two weeks ago and he has undergone a knee operation...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer