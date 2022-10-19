×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Rassie back and breathing fire ahead of Bok tour

Straight-talking director of rugby says team have to up goal-kicking game to win World Cup

Premium
By George Byron - 19 October 2022

SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is back on centre stage after his ban and was breathing fire on Tuesday when he issued a brutal warning to the Springboks.

Flanked by head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, Erasmus said the Boks would not win the 2023 World Cup unless they improved their goal-kicking percentage...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...
Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...

Most Read