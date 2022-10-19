Rassie back and breathing fire ahead of Bok tour
Straight-talking director of rugby says team have to up goal-kicking game to win World Cup
Premium
By George Byron - 19 October 2022
SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is back on centre stage after his ban and was breathing fire on Tuesday when he issued a brutal warning to the Springboks.
Flanked by head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, Erasmus said the Boks would not win the 2023 World Cup unless they improved their goal-kicking percentage...
Rassie back and breathing fire ahead of Bok tour
Straight-talking director of rugby says team have to up goal-kicking game to win World Cup
SA’s director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus, is back on centre stage after his ban and was breathing fire on Tuesday when he issued a brutal warning to the Springboks.
Flanked by head coach Jacques Nienaber and assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, Erasmus said the Boks would not win the 2023 World Cup unless they improved their goal-kicking percentage...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer