Springbok Women’s starting team unchanged for Fiji

Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer has retained his starting XV for their second Rugby World Cup clash and made only one change to the replacements for Sunday’s match against Fiji in Auckland (kickoff 6.45am SA time).
Nolusindiso Booi will lead the same team on the field, while Springbok Women’s Sevens forward Lerato Makua has been named on the bench, where she replaces Catha Jacobs, who played against France at Eden Park on Saturday.
Makua, with five Test caps, recently played for SA at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town and could earn a second gong just over a month later in Auckland.
Raubenheimer expressed his confidence in the squad and said though the names on the team sheet were the same, their outlook would be different.
“Everyone came out of the French opener unscathed, which was really good news for us as it meant we could go with the same group again against Fiji,” Raubenheimer said.
“The players have now experienced the intensity of this Rugby World Cup and showed that they are improving with every Test.
“We again had a slow start due to all the nervous energy and we hope that this time, the same team will be calmer and more focused in those opening minutes.
“If we selected a bunch of new players, they would not have been as settled as this group is now.”
Zenay Jordaan will become the most-capped Springbok Women’s player if she gets game-time off the bench.
Raubenheimer was also pleased with the performance of the starting team against the French.
“The pack of forwards had some nice momentum and showed against France that they can compete with any of the top sides. We want that momentum to continue.”
The coach said Makua’s inclusion was a tactical decision.
“We were looking for a little more speed and mobility and Lerato will give us that, especially in the second half when we hope to attack a bit more.
“We are hoping to tire Fiji out in the first hour and then attack with players such as Lerato, Lusanda Dumke, Roseline Botes and Zenay Jordaan coming on.
“Catha has done nothing wrong, but she is a more physical player, so we opted for Lerato, who is faster, more mobile and better suited to our plan in the second half.”
Springbok Women’s starting team unchanged for Fiji
Coach says after a nervous start, players have settled in as a group
Image: GRANT PITCHER/GALLO IMAGES
