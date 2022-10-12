The Irish side have gone through some changes since last season, with Graham Rowntree the new coach after he took over from South Africa's Johann van Graan.
They also lost Springbok star Damian de Allende, a key member of their squad from the previous campaign.
However, Rossouw has warned that doesn’t mean the Irish will be a walkover.
“We need to step up in that department. We can’t have so many opportunities and not convert,” Rossouw said.
“The positives are we have the opportunities and now we need to be smarter in unlocking them.
“The ability to adapt to the game under pressure and have different options is something we are definitely going to discuss, and we are growing as a group. Any good team has got that ability.”
Bulls need to step up ahead of Munster clash: Rossouw
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images
The Bulls learnt valuable lessons in their 35-21 defeat to Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at the weekend and have to regroup.
This is the view of backline coach Chris Rossouw, who blamed their first defeat of the season on the players having an off day, a no-no in this type of competition.
The loss in Scotland brought an end to the Bulls’ three-match winning streak and saw Rossouw’s men begin their three-week European tour with a defeat.
“As we all know in this competition, if you are off your game you are going to get points [against you]. It’s almost like Super Rugby,” the coach said.
“Having had the good start that we had and looking forward to the tour, it was obviously disappointing for us to perform the way we did. It was frustrating because we got multiple 22-metre entries, but we couldn’t convert.”
The Bulls continue their tour this week in Ireland, where they face struggling Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday (8.35pm).
Of four matches this season, Munster have managed just one victory.
