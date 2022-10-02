Baby Elephants flatten Pumas, storm into semis
EP crash over for eight tries in Adcock Stadium thriller to keep Shield hopes alive
EP’s herd of success-hungry baby Elephants stormed into the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield semifinals when they thrashed the Pumas 54-31 at Gqeberha’s Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
It was a convincing display by the young Elephants, who crossed for eight scintillating tries to keep their hopes of Shield glory alive...
