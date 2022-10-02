×

Rugby

Baby Elephants flatten Pumas, storm into semis

EP crash over for eight tries in Adcock Stadium thriller to keep Shield hopes alive

Premium
02 October 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

EP’s herd of success-hungry baby Elephants stormed into the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield semifinals when they thrashed the Pumas 54-31 at Gqeberha’s Adcock Stadium on Saturday.

It was a convincing display by the young Elephants, who crossed for eight scintillating tries to keep their hopes of Shield glory alive...

