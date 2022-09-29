Public barred from Cannon’s SA Rugby disciplinary hearing
Decision disappointing, says Malgas, who is representing EP president in case over racism claims
Premium 29 September 2022
In a shock ruling the public and club delegates will be barred from attending the disciplinary hearing of firebrand EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon when the case begins in Gqeberha on November 5.
Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after he told mourners at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service Saru was a racist establishment...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
