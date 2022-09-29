×

Rugby

Public barred from Cannon’s SA Rugby disciplinary hearing

Decision disappointing, says Malgas, who is representing EP president in case over racism claims

29 September 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

In a shock ruling the public and club delegates will be barred from attending the disciplinary hearing of firebrand EP Rugby Union president Maasdorp Cannon when the case begins in Gqeberha on November 5.

Cannon is facing eight charges of breaching Saru’s disciplinary code after he told mourners at the late Godfrey Thorne’s memorial service Saru was a racist establishment...

