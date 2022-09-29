Elephants hunting for U21 Shield semifinal berth
Victory against Pumas on Saturday will seal deal for EP
Premium 29 September 2022
EP’s Elephants can book a prized berth in the SA Rugby Under-21 Shield semifinals if they beat the Pumas at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 2pm).
To achieve their goal EP must snap a three-game losing streak which has left them in fourth spot on the table with seven points from four games...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
