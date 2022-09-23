×

Rugby

Springboks not playing their best rugby with World Cup looming: Beast

Frans Steyn’s steady head and a good maul drive can see SA beat Argentina

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 23 September 2022

For many, the fact that the Springboks have not played their best rugby and are struggling with consistency less than a year before they defend their Rugby World Cup title might spell disaster.

But for former Bok star and 2019 World Cup-winning prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, that is a great place to be for the national team...

