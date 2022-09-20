Willemse out of Bok squad for Pumas showdown
Premium 20 September 2022
Springbok Flyhalf Damian Willemse, who suffered a concussion in Saturday’s 36-20 victory against Argentina in Buenos Aires, is not available for Saturday’s crunch rematch in Durban.
It was announced on Monday that the Bok playmaker would return to his franchise to follow the prescribed return-to-play protocols...
Willemse out of Bok squad for Pumas showdown
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
