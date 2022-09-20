Bosch, Cronje will miss Sharks’ opening three URC games
Squad to play under new ‘fiercer’ logo, ‘Fear the Fin’
The Sharks will be without injured flyhalves Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje when they kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign against Zebre in Italy on Friday.
Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named a 28-man touring squad for matches against Zebre, the Dragons and Leinster in Europe...
Bosch, Cronje will miss Sharks’ opening three URC games
Squad to play under new ‘fiercer’ logo, ‘Fear the Fin’
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The Sharks will be without injured flyhalves Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje when they kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign against Zebre in Italy on Friday.
Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named a 28-man touring squad for matches against Zebre, the Dragons and Leinster in Europe...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer