Rugby

Bosch, Cronje will miss Sharks’ opening three URC games

Squad to play under new ‘fiercer’ logo, ‘Fear the Fin’

20 September 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The Sharks will be without injured flyhalves Curwin Bosch and Lionel Cronje when they kick off their United Rugby Championship campaign against Zebre in Italy on Friday.

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has named a 28-man touring squad for matches against Zebre, the Dragons and Leinster in Europe...

