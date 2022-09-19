Away wins essential in URC — Jake
Beating Lions at Emirates Park was a massive bonus for us, says Bulls coach
Premium 19 September 2022
Achieving wins on the road will be vital for teams wanting to stay ahead of the pack in the hunt for United Rugby Championship honours, Bulls coach Jake White says.
The Bulls got their URC campaign off to a winning start with a 31-15 win over the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday and White feels his team could have won by a bigger margin...
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
