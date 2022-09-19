×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Away wins essential in URC — Jake

Beating Lions at Emirates Park was a massive bonus for us, says Bulls coach

Premium
19 September 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

Achieving wins on the road will be vital for teams wanting to stay ahead of the pack in the hunt for United Rugby Championship honours, Bulls coach Jake White says.

The Bulls got their URC campaign off to a winning start with a 31-15 win over the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday and White feels his team could have won by a bigger margin...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Jock The Coffee Legend
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read